David Adams Richards talks support for oil and gas, Senate priorities

David Adams Richards says anyone who has read his books knows his concern for the environment, yet the senator believes Canada cannot shed itself of the oil and gas industry at this time.

His support for the industry — he voted against bills C-48, known as the tanker ban bill, and C-69 , the bill overhauling the regulatory review process for energy projects — is driven by its economic importance to the country as a whole and, he says, a lack of suitable energy alternatives.

There hasn't been an effective replacement for the internal combustion engine, Richards said in a sprawling interview with CBC News that discussed Western alienation, the environment and his priorities for New Brunswick.

"There's a lot of angst out West, which is fairly understandable," he said. "Their greatest economic engine has been turned off, for the most part.

"There are things that we have to do now to keep ourselves and the infrastructure of our country the way it is."

Sen. David Adams Richards discusses why he joined the Canadian Senators Group, his support for the oil industry and how the federal government can help New Brunswick. 14:49

Richards also explained why he joined 10 other senators in forming a new group in the Senate. The Canadian Senators Group says it wants a more research-based approach to decision-making and to treat each region equally.

He said he joined because it will allow him to work on committees he wouldn't otherwise get outside of a party caucus. He said it also means he doesn't have to worry about his vote being whipped by the Liberal caucus. Richards said he doesn't think he'll have to take a particular political position in the new group.

"And if there was and it came in conflict with my conscience, I'd simply leave," he said.

He's joined by Stephen Greene of Nova Scotia and Diane Griffin of P.E.I. to round out the Maritime corner of new Senate group. Together, they aim to give voice to East Coast interests, he said.

One of the top priorities, he said, is to get Fisheries and Oceans Canada to "take the [Atlantic] salmon crisis more seriously."