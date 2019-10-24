David Adams Richards concerned about national unity in wake of election

New Brunswick author and senator David Adams Richards says Canada's national unity is one of his biggest concerns coming out of Monday's election.

Richards said divisive politics seem to be fracturing the country, and the federal election results are an example.

"I think there are two very divergent trains of thought about our infrastructure and our economy," Richards said. "And I think that we have to realize that and try to make some headway in coming together."

He said he thinks the concerns of premiers like Conservative Jason Kenney of Alberta are genuine and hopes Prime Minister Justin Trudeau can pull together a "meeting of minds somewhere," whether that is in cabinet or elsewhere.

New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs also expressed concern about national unity and the alienation of Western provinces in an interview with CBC's As it Happens on Wednesday.

Higgs has been the first premier since the election to come out and say he will look at creating his own carbon tax because of the elections results, which gave Trudeau and the Liberals enough seats to form a minority government.

Higgs, a Progressive Conservative, had opposed the carbon-tax approach to responding to climate change, so the federal government imposed one on New Brunswick.

"Here in New Brunswick we've seen the electorate support seven out of 10 seats for parties that are supporting a carbon tax," Higgs said.

He said the resurgence of the Bloc Québécois in Quebec is an example of a divergent political landscape.

"The biggest challenge is the alienation from one end of the country to the other," Higgs said.

"I know in Atlantic Canada we've often just said, 'Well, you know, just throw more money at Atlantic Canada and they'll just be quiet and carry on.' And I've said I want to build an economy here. And [I'm] trying to do that through this transition into a greener economy."

Premier Blaine Higgs says he may create his own carbon tax for New Brunswick in light of the federal election results. (CBC)

Richards echoed the premier's sentiments regarding the Western provinces.

"I think the West feels really alienated," said Richards, who was appointed to the Senate in 2017 and sits as an Independent.

"I know that society is changing, I know oil is not always going to be the prime product that it once was, but we still have a place for it in our society. And I think Alberta and Saskatchewan have to be listened to as much as the other regions."

Richards said concerns about climate change and the economy need to be addressed together to bring Canada together.

"We love our country. We can, we must continue to continue to try, and I think there's enough of us to want to do that."