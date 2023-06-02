Content
Don't expect pretty lighthouses or puffins in this new Atlantic Canada photo book

An award-winning photojournalist from the Grand Lake area has a new book out that aims to capture the romance and reality of life in Atlantic Canada, in all its melancholy glory.

Darren Calabrese says he wanted to capture a more honest reflection of life in the region

Jennifer Sweet · CBC News ·
About a dozen sets of antlers on a black asphalt shingled rooftop in the foreground. An ATV parked below on the grass. A field and tree line in the background. The trees include evergreens, bare hardwoods and a few with orange leaves. The sky is blue with trailing steely gray clouds.
Moose antlers cure on a Minto-area rooftop in this detail of one of Calabrese's photos that shows a less touristy side of life in Atlantic Canada. (Darren Calabrese/Penguin Random House)

An award-winning photojournalist from the Grand Lake area has a new book out that aims to capture the romance and reality of life in Atlantic Canada.

"Life here isn't always easy, and I think we can celebrate that," said Darren Calabrese, author of Leaving Good Things Behind: Photographs of Atlantic Canada, published this week by Penguin Random House Canada.

Calabrese felt many other photo books he'd seen of the region came across as "not honest enough."

They often have a tourism bent, he said, featuring picturesque scenes of lighthouses, sunsets and wildlife.

He hopes in his collection locals can see themselves, their families and "a great deal of love for this region."

"Our puffins are wonderful and tourists are terrific, but … this book is for Atlantic Canadians," he said.

A head and shoulders shot of a man in his late 30s or early 40s standing on a sandy shore in twilight.
Darren Calabrese grew up in Douglas Harbour on Grand Lake. (Submitted by Darren Calabrese)

Calabrese has rediscovered his love for this part of the country — in all its melancholy glory — over the past 7½ years.

He moved back east in late 2015, after his mom died in a tragic accident.

She and his dad were enjoying a glass of wine on the beach at their property in Douglas Harbour on a warm, still day in late June, he recounted, when an oak tree that had shaded members of their family for generations suddenly broke, and his mother was crushed instantly by a branch.

No one had realized the tree was diseased, he said.

At the time, Calabrese was a new father in his early 30s and trying to build a career in Toronto, working on staff with the National Post newspaper.

But the accident jarred him and his wife, a Moncton native, to relocate closer to their families.

"This is life, right? … like a slap in the face."

It turned out to be not a bad career move. Calabrese now works as a freelancer for clients including the Globe and Mail, The Canadian Press and Maclean's magazine and has won awards for his work, including 2020 Canadian Photojournalist of the Year.

Mostly bare branches of a fairly symmetrical hardwood tree stick out of the still water which shows its mirror reflection against pale blue water and sky with a hint of dusty rose.
A detail of a shot by Calabrese of a tree surrounded by St. John River flood waters in 2018. His family camp was one of many structures damaged by flooding that year. (Darren Calabrese/Penguin Random House)

The pictures he has taken since moving back east, as documented in the book, represent a broad range of everyday life in the region. Among them: A Mi'kmaw oyster fisher with bleeding fingers, a man trudging through mossy, old-growth forest, a proud, uniformed transgender sailor, a teenage swimmer jumping from an overpass.

In Saint John's Fern Hill Cemetery, he shot a "vulnerable" and "courageous" Wally Gillespie, who served a life sentence for murder that's now under review. 

On Grand Manan, he lugged camera gear over treacherously slippery rocks to shoot Elton Greene practising the time-honoured tradition of dulse harvesting.

"I think I'm just trying to show who lives here. And not pass judgment. But just recognize there is such a wide variety of stories to share here and so many people from so many different backgrounds," said Calabrese.

"It's my job to try to communicate who they are."

A man in his 60s or 70s, in profile, with thinning gray hair blowing in the breeze, and a black eye.
A detail of a portrait in the book that Calabrese shot of Walter (Wally) Gillespie, a Saint John man who served 17 years in prison for a murder he says he did not commit. (Darren Calabrese/Penguin Random House Canada)

A couple of years ago, Calabrese noticed a common mood had emerged in a lot of his work.

"It looked like … maybe I was grappling with my parents' deaths," he said.

His dad died in 2020 of a heart attack. He'd struggled more than anyone to cope with the death of his wife and carried a lot of stress about it, said Calabrese, whose own grief seemed to be finding an outlet in pictures.

It's a little easier now, he said, to capture the tone of difficult situations.

"I've become a very emotional person. It doesn't take much for me to start crying. So, I've sort of leaned into that. I think the more that I feel those emotions, the better I am at conveying other people's."

Mental health initiative

Calabrese said he's currently working on launching a peer-support mental-health program for freelance photojournalists. A book launch planned for Moncton on June 15 will raise money for the initiative through print sales, he said.

The stories behind some of the pictures in the book make them even more compelling.

When he photographed his daughter playing on a beach in Prince Edward Island, for example, Calabrese felt like he was putting his mom back in her childhood home, because she had grown up in P.E.I., and his daughter bears a striking resemblance to the way her grandmother looked as a child.

"All of that feeling is what the book is really about," he said.

"Things get taken away from us," said Calabrese, "and it's OK to recognize that. And it's OK to recognize the power in it and recognize we overcome things to live where we live, sometimes."

A tattered black and white photo of a man standing at the back of a canoe, holding a paddle erect in the water. Antlers can be seen sticking up from the middle of the boat. In the front there's a makeshift sail.
Calabrese’s great-grandfather worked as a guide, taking people such as lawyers and judges from Fredericton out to hunt. (Leaving Good Things Behind/Penguin Random House)

Interspersed with Calabrese's essays and modern-day images in the book are old black and white photos from the attic of his family home.

The earliest show a great deal of pride, said Calabrese — like people dressed in their best clothes or showing off animals they hunted. 

As time went on, more casual moments were captured, such as sitting on the grass, peeling carrots.

"They just make your knees knock," he said. "They're just so incredible and gorgeous. Let alone, these are blood relatives. … It's a real document about what rural subsistence living looked like at the turn of the century."

Jennifer Sweet

Reporter

    now