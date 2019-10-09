Former Fredericton police officer's sentence for probation breach postponed

A former Fredericton Police officer was back in court Wednesday, hoping to receive a quick sentencing for a breach of probation.

Instead, Darrell Ian Brewer took the advice of provincial court Judge Julian Dickson and will now take an extra step in hopes of avoiding going back to jail.

Brewer left the Fredericton Police Force last year after pleading guilty to breaking into his ex-girlfriend's home in September 2017.

He spent four months in jail and as part of his probation was ordered not to possess or consume alcohol or non-prescription drugs.

But Brewer broke his probation on Dec. 3, 2018, and pleaded guilty to the breach on Sept 19.

At the sentencing hearing Wednesday, Dickson noted he didn't have a recent pre-sentence report. The one the judge had was dated July 19, 2017.

Brewer said he thought updates to the report could be added at the hearing through his lawyer.

"It's not that I don't want one, your honour," Brewer said. "It's just I thought it'd be quicker."

But the judge suggested an updated document would be better.

"Quite frankly, I think another (pre-sentence report) would be helpful to you," Dickson said.

Brewer reconsidered, and the judge approved, saying it could help keep him out of jail.

He is to return for sentencing, with a new pre-sentence report, on Jan. 3.

He faces a sentence of no more than 18 months, a fine of up to $5,000 or both.