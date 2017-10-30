Former Fredericton police officer pleads guilty to breaching probation

A former Fredericton police officer who left the force after breaking into his ex-girlfriend's home in September 2017 has pleaded guilty to breaching his probation.

Darrell Brewer was sentenced to four months in jail after pleading guilty last October to break and enter with intent.

As part of his probation, he was not to possess or consume alcohol or non-prescription drugs, which he did on Dec. 3, 2018.

Brewer faces a jail sentence of no more than 18 months, a fine of up to $5,000 or both.

While still a Fredericton police officer, Brewer was convicted of impaired driving in April 2017.

He resigned from the force in March 2018 after being sentenced for the break-in.

Brewer will be back in Fredericton provincial court on Oct. 9 for sentencing.