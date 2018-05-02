$1M project will raise flood-prone section of Darlings Island Road

The road leading into Darlings Island will be realigned and raised this summer as part of the provincial government's flood mitigation plan.

Work on the estimated $1 million project for the community about 32 kilometres east of Saint John will begin later this month now that tenders are closed, said Bill Oliver, minister of transportation and infrastructure.

"The Darlings Island Road, as many people in the area realize, has been a major problem each spring for the past number of years, probably going back as far as 10 years," he said.

When raised, the road will be in line with the elevation of the nearby covered bridge, which is about six metres above sea level.

Because of that, some parts of the road will be raised more than two metres. It is expected the new alignment will be about one kilometre long.

Federal funding to offset some of the cost has been requested from the Disaster Financial Assistance Arrangements program.

A one-kilometre section of Darlings Island Road will be raised and realigned so it won't be flooded in the spring. (Jim Carroll)

Oliver said more than 100 homes are affected when the road floods each spring.

"It's an annual happening so that's why we decided to go ahead and fix it."

Three houses were purchased and moved or torn down to allow for the road alignment.

"We hope to get it started very soon and we hope to have it done by the end of October into November," Oliver said. "We want to make sure that we're able to put a hard surface on the road, so that come spring we won't have any issues with it."