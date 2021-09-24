N.B. golfer Darren Ritchie wins Canadian senior championship
Ritchie won by five strokes at the tourney held in Malbaie, Quebec
Darren Ritchie of Quispamsis has won the Canadian Senior Men's Golf Championship, shooting a 73 in the final round Friday to finish five strokes ahead of the nearest competitor.
Ritchie, who golfs out of the Hampton Golf Club, shot 290 over the four-round tourney held in Malbaie, Que., finishing up at two over par.
He took over the lead after the second round, and never relinquished it.
Joe Miszk of Niagara Falls and Luc Guilbault of Drummondville tied for second, at seven over par.
Ritchie is no stranger to success at the national level. In 1992, he became the first Maritimer to win the Canadian amateur championship.
He is also a two-time New Brunswick amateur champion and won the N.B. senior championship in July of this year.
The 56-year-old Ritchie is a member of the New Brunswick Sports Hall of Fame.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?