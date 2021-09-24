Darren Ritchie of Quispamsis has won the Canadian Senior Men's Golf Championship, shooting a 73 in the final round Friday to finish five strokes ahead of the nearest competitor.

Ritchie, who golfs out of the Hampton Golf Club, shot 290 over the four-round tourney held in Malbaie, Que., finishing up at two over par.

He took over the lead after the second round, and never relinquished it.

Joe Miszk of Niagara Falls and Luc Guilbault of Drummondville tied for second, at seven over par.

Ritchie is no stranger to success at the national level. In 1992, he became the first Maritimer to win the Canadian amateur championship.

He is also a two-time New Brunswick amateur champion and won the N.B. senior championship in July of this year.

The 56-year-old Ritchie is a member of the New Brunswick Sports Hall of Fame.