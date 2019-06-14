Rising wheelchair basketball star has eyes on Tokyo 2020

It's been a little more than a year since Danielle DuPlessis made the transition to wheelchair basketball following the "devastating injuries" that forced her to leave high-performance stand-up basketball.

But the Fredericton athlete has quickly made a name for herself in the wheelchair sport. She played on Team New Brunswick at the 2019 Canada Winter Games, and she's been training with the senior women's national team.

DuPlessis was named to the Canadian roster for Thursday's game against the top-ranked Dutch side.

Now, she's hoping to become a mainstay on the team and compete in the 2019 Parapan American Games in Lima, Peru and the 2020 Summer Paralympic Games in Tokyo.

"It would really be an awesome turn around from the knee injuries," DuPlessis told Shift New Brunswick.

Fredericton's Danielle DuPlessis is playing in a game against the World Champs, the Netherlands, in Toronto. She's hoping to make the cut for the Parapan American Games in Lima this August. 7:00

She's come a long way in short amount of time since her "demoralizing" exit from high-performance basketball. But she said the switch to wheelchair basketball has been "uplifting to have something to channel all my competitive energy into."

Making the transition

A series of injuries at the high school and university level forced her to give up playing on two feet. However, DuPlessis, who's in her early 20s, became connected to New Brunswick's "strong" wheelchair basketball community thanks to Dave Durepos and Sabrina Pettinicchi, a husband and wife who both captured multiple Paralympic golds in the sport.

She said Pettinicchi has been a helpful and positive force in her quick rise to the national team.

The transition wasn't easy.

"Just getting used to the chair itself and moving in the wheelchair, where everything is so effortless when you are playing stand-up basketball," DuPlessis said. "There's a lot more effort and mindfulness to put into move the chair."

Earlier this year, she went to Japan with the national team for training sessions and six games against the Japanese national team.

"It was good to see the competition for the Paralympics coming to Tokyo," she told Radio-Canada in January. "I'm not sure if I'm going to qualify for Tokyo because I'm so new, but I hope so. That's my goal."