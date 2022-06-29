Pont-Landry man sentenced to life for intimate partner violence killing
A 55-year-old Pont-Landry man has been sentenced to life in prision in the second degree murder of his partner.
Monique Gallien was found dead on a road in Pont-Landry, near Tracadie-Sheila, on Feb. 24, 2021
A 55-year-old Pont-Landry man has been sentenced in the Court of Queen's Bench in Bathurst to life in prison in the second-degree murder of his partner.
Daniel Jean, who was sentenced on June 20, pleaded guilty back in May to the 2021 homicide of 49-year-old Monique Gallien, RCMP say.
Gallien's body was found on Chemin W. Gautreau next to a vehicle in Pont-Landry, near Tracadie-Sheila, on Feb. 24, 2021.
During the investigation, the RCMP determined Gallien was the victim of intimate partner violence, which led to her death.
Jean was arrested on Feb. 28, 2021 and charged with second-degree murder.
Police say he will be eligible for parole in 11 years.
