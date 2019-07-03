Daniel Dube sentenced to 30 months in prison for charge related to Brandon Martin homicide

Daniel Henry Dube was sentenced Tuesday to 30 months in prison after pleading guilty to being an accessory to murder in the death of Brandon Martin of Miramichi.

Court of Queen's Bench Justice Darrell Stephenson said Dube's actions led to further suffering for members of Martin's family, who were left not knowing what happened to him.

Defence lawyer Johanne Thériault had requested 24 months in custody, but Stephenson ruled the circumstances required more time.

Martin, a 20-year-old father of a young girl, was last seen in Miramichi on May 22, 2019. His remains were found off Route 108 in central New Brunswick in May 2020.

Details can't be reported yet

Ethen James Harnish of Grand Falls has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with Martin's death.

Harnish is scheduled to stand trial May 2 to May 20, 2022.

Because Harnish has yet to be tried, the judge imposed a publication ban prohibiting reporting details of what Dube has admitted.

A hearing is scheduled at 3 p.m. for a motion related to the publication ban that could affect what details can be reported.

Dube pleaded guilty in July to being an accessory after the fact to murder.

He told the judge Tuesday that he regrets his actions in 2019.

"I'm so sorry for that, I'm sorry I didn't pick up the phone right away and do the right thing," Dube said.

The Miramichi Police Force in 2019 called Martin's disappearance suspicious.

Last year, police said Martin's remains were found in "an area of the Plaster Rock-Renous highway."

The highway stretches for more than 150 kilometres between the two communities, one of the few provincial highways to cut across the middle of the province.