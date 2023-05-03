Trial set for 2025 for former Moncton economic development VP charged with fraud, theft

A former Moncton-area economic development agency executive is set to stand trial in 2025 on charges that include fraud, theft and money laundering.

Daniel Bard, 59, was supposed to stand trial on 19 charges last fall. However, the trial dates were cancelled because he no longer had a lawyer.

Bard had told judges in appearances over recent months that he was trying to get another lawyer, first by accessing money in Europe and then through the legal aid system.

Those facing serious charges who cannot afford a lawyer can apply for one funded by legal aid.

Bard appeared in Moncton provincial court Tuesday where Judge Anne Richard was told he was denied by legal aid. The reason he was denied was not mentioned. He sought another adjournment.

Crown prosecutor Malika Levesque objected to another delay in the case which began when charges were laid in July 2022.

"It's been somewhat longstanding," the judge said. "We're going to set trial dates."

Trial set for four weeks

The four-week trial is now set to start March 10, 2025. A pre-trial conference has been set for June 10, 2024.

The court heard Bard plans to file what's known as a Rowbotham application, which is to request the government fund a lawyer for a person denied by legal aid. The judge told Bard to file the application within two weeks.

Bard was vice-president of investment attraction for 3+ Corporation, a municipally funded agency, between 2016 and 2018.

In 2019, CBC reported Bard was accused by several business owners and individuals of receiving hundreds of thousands of dollars in administrative and brokerage fees while working for the agency, but failed to deliver on the promises before disappearing for several years.

Bard was arrested in Edmundston in May 2022.

Bard faces charges alleging he defrauded five companies of more than $5,000, attempted to defraud another company, and stole from six companies.

The charges also allege he had a Dieppe house, an Audi A4 and four Harley-Davidson motorcycles that were obtained with the proceeds of a crime.

He faces one count of money laundering the proceeds of crime.

All of the charges allege the crimes happened between January 2016 and Dec. 31, 2020.