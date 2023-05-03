Former Moncton business exec facing fraud charges allowed to leave N.B before trial

A former Moncton economic development agency executive facing charges of fraud, theft and money laundering will again be allowed to temporarily leave the province.

Daniel Bard, 58, made a brief appearance in Moncton provincial court on Wednesday.

Bard, who is not in custody, is under conditions to remain in New Brunswick. Judge Troy Sweet approved a change allowing Bard to leave the province between May 9 and May 29 to visit family.

He was previously allowed to go to Quebec over the holidays in December.

Allegations of fraud

Bard was vice-president of investment attraction for 3+ Corporation, a municipally funded agency, between 2016 and 2018.

In 2019, CBC reported that Bard was accused by several business owners and individuals of receiving hundreds of thousands of dollars in administrative and brokerage fees while working for the agency but failing to deliver on the promises, then vanishing for several years.

Bard was arrested in Edmundston last May and charges were laid in July.

RCMP previously said the charges followed an investigation that began in 2019 into financial irregularities amounting to more than $1 million.

The charges allege he defrauded five companies of more than $5,000, attempted to defraud another company and stole from six companies. He faces one count of money laundering the proceeds of crime.

It's also alleged he had a Dieppe house, an Audi A4 and four Harley-Davidson motorcycles that were obtained with the proceeds of a crime.

The charges allege the crimes happened between January 2016 and Dec. 31, 2020.

Bard has pleaded not guilty. A trial lasting 17 days is scheduled to start Nov. 14.

Bard declined to comment as left the courthouse Wednesday.