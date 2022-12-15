Trial set for former Moncton economic development VP accused of theft, fraud

A former Moncton economic development agency executive will stand trial next fall on 19 charges of fraud, theft, possession of property obtained by crime and money laundering.

Daniel Bard, 58, was vice-president of investment attraction for 3+ Corporation, a municipally funded agency, between 2016 and 2018.

Bard appeared in Moncton provincial court Thursday where a trial lasting 17 days was scheduled, starting Nov. 14, 2023.

A pre-trial conference is scheduled for June 19, 2023.

Bard declined to comment on the allegations he faces as left the courthouse Thursday.

In 2019, CBC reported that Bard was accused by several business owners and individuals of receiving hundreds of thousands of dollars in administrative and brokerage fees while working for the agency but failing to deliver on the promises, then vanishing.

Bard was arrested in Edmundston in May and charges were laid in July.

The charges allege he defrauded five companies of more than $5,000, attempted to defraud another company, and stole from six companies.

The charges also allege he had a Dieppe house, an Audi A4 and four Harley-Davidson motorcycles that were obtained with the proceeds of a crime.

He faces one count of money laundering the proceeds of crime.

All of the charges allege the crimes happened between January 2016 and Dec. 31, 2020.

Not guilty pleas were entered on the charges. He has elected to be tried in provincial court, meaning the trial will be held by a judge alone.

Bard is not in custody but has surrendered his passport. He had been required to stay in New Brunswick.

However, Judge Anne Richard approved a change Thursday to allow Bard to go to Quebec over the holidays.

It was the first time he had been present in court for the case. Lawyers had previously appeared on his behalf.