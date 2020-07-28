Fire chief speaks out about 'dangerous' intersection on the way to Lepreau

The chief of the Musquash Fire Department is speaking out about an intersection where more than a dozen accidents have taken place over the years, including one last week that sent four people to hospital.

Wayne Pollock says the intersection between routes 175 and 790 - the main road to Point Lepreau Generating Station - is "too dangerous," despite having a flashing red light installed 15 years earlier.

He said people are either willfully ignoring the stop sign, or missing it.

"I think people are ignoring the fact that they have to stop at this intersection," he said. "Most of the local residents are familiar with the intersection and I think it's a lot of people that come from maybe the outside area that aren't quite used to it, and they're missing the stop sign."

Two cars collided at the intersection last Tuesday, sending four people to hospital. (Submitted by Wayne Pollock)

Pollock said two vehicles, one with NB Power employees, crashed at the intersection last week. When the fire crew arrived, the two cars were upside down in a ditch. He said it was a "serious" accident, where all four people were taken to hospital and at least one person had critical injuries.

"All the accidents we've had here … They pretty much involved multiple vehicles," he said. "It's not just a single vehicle accident and they've all been what I would consider serious accidents."

He said by his count, there have been approximately 15 accidents there in 15 years. But what he couldn't calculate were the near misses.

"I do receive a lot of calls from the locals in the community of near misses," he said. "Those calls were a lot more frequent than you would imagine."

Musquash Fire Department Chief Wayne Pollock says the flashing red light at this intersection has not been enough to prevent multiple serious collisions. (Roger Cosman/CBC)

Presenting a plan

Pollock said he's a member of the Community Liaison Committee, which works with NB Power. He said the committee will be discussing the issue and coming up with a plan to bring to the Department of Transportation.

He said they will likely be asking for rumble strips to alert drivers to an oncoming stop, as well as a "stop ahead" sign.

In an emailed statement, NB Power spokesperson Marc Belliveau said the utility has determined "it may worth revisiting the safety issues at this intersection."

"We will meet soon with our community relations group to discuss further and contact the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure to see if more can be done to improve safety, relying of course on their expertise in such matters," he said.

Crews have responded to multiple accidents at the intersection in the past few years. (Submitted by Wayne Pollock)

This is not the first time the committee has approached the province. A few years ago, after a request from the committee, the province installed a flashing red light.

Pollock said that didn't happen overnight.

"We had to, I guess, put our business plan together, if you like, prove our case and once we did that - with the help of the local politician at the time - we were able to convince them that it was something that was needed here."

The utility has had "great cooperation" with the province before, Belliveau said.

Pollock said he's "very hopeful" the province will listen.

"Once we, as I say, put our presentation together, that could be darn hard for them to not to see that what we're asking is not out of the question."