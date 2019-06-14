Demolition of dilapidated former Saint John motel stalls in midst of legal battle





The three-way court actions associated with the Fundy Line Motel property involve Orion Management, a company listing developers Troy and Donald Northrup as directors, businessman Lloyd Galbraith, and Fundy Line Motels Ltd.



Galbraith's ex wife, Sherry Cormier, is the director of Fundy Line.



The three-acre Rothesay Avenue site is in the heart of the city's east side retail sector.



The years of vacancy have taken a toll on the buildings. Windows are broken, some units are open and a large section of roof over a second floor walkway has collapsed.



In April, Mayor Don Darling said the former motel is near the top of his list of properties that need action.



"If I say, 'East side and dilapidated building,' I think of the Fundy Line Motel," said Darling.



"I've received a significant amount of phone calls and requests for action and that one is moving quickly up the list."



The large motel building sits on a 3.2-acre (1.3-hectare) site and is assessed at $388,100.



A city order to comply was issued on March 7. The order would effectively have lead to the demolition of the buildings, but the process stalled when Cormier appealed to the municipality's Substandard Properties Appeal Committee.



The committee is composed of three local lawyers, only one of whom needs to be present to form a quorum.



But declared conflicts among the members forced the city to change provisions governing operation of the committee to allow its expansion from three lawyers to five.

As a legal fight drags on over control of the ownership of the former hotel, thieves and vandals have caused extensive damage. (Connell Smith, CBC)

City councillors approved the changes at their June 3 meeting but have yet to add new appointees.



In a statement, city spokesperson Lisa Caissie said the file remains open.

"The former Fundy Line Motel remains an active enforcement case and priority for the City under the Dangerous and Dilapidated Buildings Program," said Caissie.

"Members of the [Substandard Properties Appeal] Committee were unable to hear the appeal last month due to a declared conflict of interest. However, a date to hear the appeal will be set once additional members are appointed to the Committee this summer."



Contacted by CBC News last week, Cormier said she did not wish to jeopardize the legal fight by commenting.



Troy Northrup and Lloyd Galbraith could not be reached Friday.