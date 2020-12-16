Former Dalhousie principal sentenced to two years house arrest

The former principal of a high school in Dalhousie has been sentenced to two years house arrest after admitting to fraud against the school district.

Chantal Berthelotte, former principal at École Aux quatre vents, appeared in court Tuesday and was charged with committing fraud worth more than $5,000.

She was ordered to reimburse the school district the $50,000 that she stole using the Dalhousie school's credit cards and debit cards to make personal purchases.

Berthelotte repaid the total sum to the Francophone North-East District by cheque Tuesday.

Eloi Doucet, the district's director of finance and administration, said the fraud committed more than six years ago still impacts the students today.

"With $50,000, we could accomplish a lot of things in a school," Doucet told Radio-Canada.

He said the students missed out on a number of opportunities since, because of a lack of funding.

Eloi Doucet, with the Francophone Northeast School District, says students at École Aux quatre vents lost out on opportunities because of Berthelotte's actions. (Bridget Yard/CBC)

"The school's reputation was tarnished following the actions of Mme Berthelotte."

On Tuesday, Judge Zoël Dionne told the court she didn't feel Berthelotte was remorseful for her crime, following the former principal's personal statement.

"You say that you don't want to come across as a victim, but after listening to you, I understood the contrary," said Dionne.

In her personal statement, Berthelotte listed the punishments she has already endured following her first court appearance in October.

Berthelotte's first 10 months of house arrest will be strict, and she won't be able to leave her residence at all except for medical purposes.

She will be subject to curfews for the remaining 14 months.

Berthelotte was the acting principal of École Aux quatre vents, when the Francophone Northeast School District reported her to the police for "financial irregularities" in September 2014.

She was arrested in May 2016 and charged 32 months later, in January 2019.

Berthelotte took $50,000 from the school within a four-year period.