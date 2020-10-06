Former Dalhousie principal pleads guilty to fraud

The former principal of a school in Dalhousie has pleaded guilty to fraud charges in Campbellton Provincial Court.

Chantal Berthelotte, the former principal of Ecole Aux quatre vents, is accused of embezzling more than $5,000 from the Francophone North-East school district between January 2009 and February 2013.

Berthelotte will be back in court on Dec. 15 for sentencing.

At sentencing an agreed statement of facts will be read that will offer more details about the fraud committed.

Berthelotte originally pleaded not guilty to the charges back in February, but changed her plea Monday, the day her trial was set to begin.

The charges were originally laid in January 2019 after an RCMP investigation.

A financial audit unveiled the irregularities and caused the district to file a complaint against Berthelotte to the RCMP.