Fire destroys former Dalhousie post office building

Fire has destroyed the former post office building in Dalhousie, N.B.

The building erupted in flames around 2 a.m. Saturday morning, according to Herby Hickey, Dalhousie's fire chief.

Because the town was considering demolishing the building, the power inside had been cut off for weeks.

Still, Hickey said it took the Dalhousie Fire Department and the Eel River Crossing Fire Department until 6 a.m. to extinguish the fire.

"It was hard to deal with because it was a three-storey cement building," Hickey said.

A wall had to be knocked down so firefighters could safely tackle the blaze. (Radio-Canada)

No one was inside when the fire erupted, but there is an six-unit apartment building next door. One of the tenants called 911 and warned her neighbours about the blaze next door.

The fire was "extremely dangerous," according to Normand Pelletier, Dalhousie's mayor.

"The fire chief had no choice but to call in a heavy piece of equipment to knock in a wall so the firemen could fight the fire within the four walls because it was too dangerous for anybody to enter this building to combat this fire," Pelletier said.

The post office was built in the late 1920s. (Radio-Canada)

The building was privately owned, but the town had taken it over and wanted to demolish it because it was in rough shape.

Pelletier said someone expressed interest in buying the building earlier in the week, hoping they could salvage it.

"It's a beautiful old post office," Pelletier said. "It's too bad it ended up where it was today when there was potential buyers who wanted to do something with the facility."

The last time the building was in use was around 2007, according to the mayor. He said it was built in the late 1920s.

The cause of the fire is unknown.