Former Dalhousie principal charged with fraud against school district

A former Dalhousie high school principal has been charged with committing fraud worth more than $5,000 against the school district, according to Campbellton RCMP.

Charlo resident Chantal Berthelotte, 47, was the principal of École Aux-Quatre-Vents, when police received a report from the Francophone Northeast School District about "financial irregularities" in September 2014.

Funds were missing from the school's accounts, but police aren't divulging exactly how much money was involved, said RCMP Sgt. Francois Côté.

Berthelotte was charged Sunday — 32 months after her arrest in May 2016.

Côté said Berthelotte was arrested and interrogated on May 9, 2016, and subsequently released. Because of the nature of the fraud, he said, it took time to review the many financial documents before going to the Crown prosecutor.

Berthelotte is scheduled to enter a plea in Campbellton provincial court on Jan. 28.