Dalhousie man dies in single-vehicle crash

A 36-year-old man from Dalhousie died after the car he was driving left the road and rolled over multiple times, RCMP said.

The crash occurred around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday in Dalhousie Junction, N.B. on Route 11. Dalhousie Junction is about 14 kilometres from Campbellton.

The driver was the only person in the vehicle. He died at the scene from his injuries.

Drugs and alcohol are not believed to be a factor in the crash, police said.

RCMP are investigating.