Dalhousie man dies in single-vehicle crash
A 36-year-old man from Dalhousie died after the car he was driving left the road and rolled over multiple times, RCMP said.
Driver was only person in the vehicle and died on scene
A 36-year-old man from Dalhousie died after the car he was driving left the road and rolled over multiple times, RCMP said.
The crash occurred around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday in Dalhousie Junction, N.B. on Route 11. Dalhousie Junction is about 14 kilometres from Campbellton.
The driver was the only person in the vehicle. He died at the scene from his injuries.
Drugs and alcohol are not believed to be a factor in the crash, police said.
RCMP are investigating.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.