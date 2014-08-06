Staffing shortage prompts Vitalité to cut weekend Dalhousie walk-in clinic

Facing a staff shortage, Vitalité Health Network has decided to reduce hours and modify services at the walk-in clinic at the St. Joseph Community Health Centre in Dalhousie.

The move reinforces the need to recruit skilled workers to the province's health-care system and northern New Brunswick in general, according to Dalhousie Mayor Normand Pelletier.

The changes come on the heels of recent unit closures in New Brunswick hospitals, including temporary unit closures in Bathurst because of staffing issues.

The walk-in clinic will no longer be open on weekends, and a doctor will only provide services on Mondays and Tuesdays.

On Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, patients will be able to see a nurse practitioner from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and a registered nurse from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. — though Vitalité said a "limited number of patients can be seen."

The clinic will keep its usual weekday hours from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

'They're scared'

"We're extremely concerned," said Pelletier. "The clinic in Dalhousie is vital to the Restigouche County."

He said the clinic serves patients from most of eastern Restigouche — from Tide Head, a few kilometres west of Campbellton, to Belledune, a 30-minute drive north of Bathurst.

Pelletier said it takes in 40 to 75 patients a day.

Dalhousie Mayor Normand Pelletier said patients are 'scared' about the new level of service. (Bridget Yard/CBC )

"They're scared. They're extremely disappointed that this issue happened," he told Shift New Brunswick.

"My disappointment somewhat is that when they were down to four doctors, we probably should've had a meeting at that time."

Pelletier, who noted they're down to two doctors now, said Vitalité first discussed the issue three weeks ago in a meeting with municipal officials from the area.

Alternative options

The health authority said CEO Gilles Lanteigne is "disappointed with this decision."

"After examining all our options, we unfortunately have limited solutions," Lanteigne said in a news release.

"Services will nevertheless be provided during the week with the help of nurse practitioners and registered nurses. Our shortage of medical resources is such that we are unable to cover certain days of the week as well as weekends."

Vitalité is recommending that patients who need to see a doctor call Tele-Care, make an appointment with their family physician, or visit the nearest emergency department, which for most residents is in Campbellton.

Pelletier said sending more people to the emergency room will "aggravate" already lengthy wait times, while family doctors in the region are "booked solid" and not accepting new patients. He added several of those doctors are nearing retirement, too.

Recruitment

Pelletier said municipal officials were told Vitalité is actively recruiting doctors and nurse practitioners. However, Lanteigne has previously described how difficult that process is.

Dalhousie, and many surrounding communities, are also on the hunt for more skilled labour.

The mayor said the once industrial village that overlooks the Baie des Chaleurs never fretted about a doctor shortage until a series of plant closures about a decade ago that tanked the economy.

"Since we lost everything approximately eight to 10 years ago," he said, "we have to reinvent our municipality, look at ways to attract into our town, our region."