Fredericton sheriff given conditional discharge for assault

A Fredericton courthouse sheriff has been given a 30-day conditional discharge for assaulting a young offender last summer.

Dale Gene Kozak must keep the peace for 30 days, after which he will have no criminal record.

The sentence, given by Judge Joseph Michaud in Fredericton provincial court Tuesday, was met with relief by Kozak and his family, who left the courtroom smiling and hugging.

Kozak pleaded guilty to summary assault on Jan. 31 for an Aug. 28, 2018, incident at the Fredericton courthouse.

The sheriff discovered a young offender had smeared feces on the walls of his washroom and spit on the floor of his cell. Kozak told him to clean it up with paper towels, but the situation escalated after a verbal exchange.

Kozak and his family enter the Fredericton courthouse on Tuesday. (Catherine Harrop/CBC)

When Kozak and another sheriff opened the cell door, the prisoner started throwing punches. He connected with Kozak's face, knocking his glasses to the floor.

As three sheriffs tried to walk the offender out of the cell, he continued to resist. At that point, Kozak grabbed the young man around the throat. The Crown said it happened only for a second before the young offender headbutted Kozak.

It was the action of putting his hands around the offender's neck that was seen as assault.

Defence lawyer T.J. Burke says Kozak accepted responsibility for his actions. (Catherine Harrop/CBC)

"Mr. Kozak, when confronted with the evidence, and saw the videotape, took immediate responsibility, and was extremely remorseful for what he did," said defence lawyer T.J. Burke outside the courthouse.

"And he is the guy who trains younger sheriffs not to make those mistakes. But if you do, you act accountable, accept responsibility and move on, and that's what he did today."

During the hearing, Kozak apologized for his actions.