Pretend there's a moat: A medieval task gets new life at a Moncton K-8 school

Nick Mattatall, the principal of Bessborough School in Moncton, says when he first suggested his Grade 5 students build a da Vinci ladder, there were some puzzled looks.

"A da Vinci ladder is a medieval ladder that used to be used to span across moats or cross rivers, things like that, with ancient armies, and it's all based off of gravity," Mattatall said. "So our Grade 5s are exploring invisible forces right now, gravity being one of those."

The project is inspired by the ladder designs and drawings of artist and polymath Leonardo da Vinci, who was born in 1452, near the end of the Middle Ages.

Bessborough student Camden Salerno wasn't sure a ladder could be built without any nails, bolts or fasteners of any kind. He's enjoyed working on it. (Pierre Fournier/CBC News)

Student Camden Salerno wasn't sure da Vinci's ladder could be built.

"It doesn't take nails, tape or anything to hold it up — just wood, just wood," he said.

The students have to figure out how to build the ladder, which Salerno said also acts as a bridge, using wood and wooden dowels. There are no nails or fasteners of any kind."

"The first ones that we did with the square dowels were pretty hard because one of them actually snapped," Salerno said. "But with the circular dowels — they're so much, like, thicker and easier."

Mitike Budd and Fynn Murray say the project has taught them a lot about teamwork, and they enjoy being outside. (Kate Letterick/CBC News)

The students have to work together to plan their design, and then build the ladder as a team.

Student Mitike Budd called it a cool and fun opportunity to do something completely different.

"There's a lot of teamwork," she said. "You can't get frustrated, like you have to understand, like, the other people have ideas where to place the wood and all that."

Mattatall said the idea is to combine a number of different subjects, including social studies, science and math.

Young Moncton students build a da Vinci ladder CBC News New Brunswick 3:06 Grade 5 students were inspired by both their principal and the polymath to flex their science and math skills outside the classroom. 3:06

"They're also doing measurement, they're looking at the width of the bridge, how it affects the structural integrity."

Since this is a French immersion class, the students are also practising giving each other directions in both English and French.

It's material that could be learned from books and worksheets, but Mattatall said bringing the project to life is a great experience for all of the students.

"It gives everybody the chance to be the rock star. So the kids who, in the traditional classroom, excel, maybe they have some difficulties with this. … They see the value in the kids who maybe sometimes have difficulty with traditional classroom learning but they're very hands on, so everyone sees the value in each other."

Principal Nick Mattatall says students are learning everything from science and math to communication skills through this project. (Kate Letterick/CBC News )

Student Fynn Murray said it's been a lot of fun.

"The first one we did was actually really good, someone in our class actually got to walk over it."

Each time the students build a ladder, they take pictures and videos and go back to the classroom to see how they can improve their design.

Out on the playground, there is anticipation as the students wait to see if the ladder holds together. Cheers go up when they're successful.

Mattatall tests a ladder made by his Grade 5 students. (Pierre Fournier/CBC News )

Mattatall said he's willing to do anything he can to help the kids learn and build their skills.

"I was able to suspend myself from one of the bridges, so it was a strong enough bridge to hold 230 pounds, which is pretty impressive, given that there were no nuts, bolts, screws, glue — anything like that.

"The kids were kind of excited to see their principal hanging from their bridge."