With Quebec's possible secularism law, Edmundston mayor hopes more people move to N.B.

Edmundston Mayor CyrilleSimard sees unhappiness with Quebec's proposed secular law as a chance to attract people to northwestern New Brunswick.

"We are looking so badly for people here in New Brunswick," Simard said Friday.

The Quebec government introduced a bill this week that would prohibit public workers in positions of authority from wearing religious symbols such as a hijab, skullcap or turban.

Religious groups have reacted with concern, and some public-sector employees have even threatened to leave the province if the bill becomes law.

New bill 'an opportunity'

But Simard, whose city lies just outside the Quebec board, used the discontent to talk about job opportunities in New Brunswick.

"If Quebec doesn't want those who carry religious signs, come to us … we have room and we are hospitable," he wrote on Twitter.

Au Nouveau Brunswick, nous avons besoin d'enseignantes et d'enseignants, de policiers et policières, etc. francophones entre autres. Si le <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Qu%C3%A9bec?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Québec</a> ne veut pas de ceux et celles qui portent des "signes" religieux, venez chez-nous... on a de la place et on est accueillants. —@cyrillesimard

He said his tweet was directed at people graduating from university or other programs in Quebec and looking for permanent jobs.

He said teaching, manufacturing, tourism, health care and policing are all in need of workers.

New Brunswick's unemployment rate

As Canada's sole bilingual province, Simard said, he is also hopeful more bilingual employees will move to the province, where "linguistic rights are protected."

In the Edmundston area, the unemployment rate is sitting around 4.1 per cent. Both private and public sectors are affected the lack of skilled workers.

In its monthly labour force survey, Statistics Canada said the unemployment rate in New Brunswick rose to 8.5 per cent in February.

"It's almost a crisis at this stage," he said.