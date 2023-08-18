For this Sixties Scoop survivor, painting alone — and with others — brings peace

This is part of a series called Ann's Eye, featuring the work of Ann Paul, a Wolastoqey content creator. You can see more Ann's Eye pieces by clicking here.

Ann Paul and Cyndi Nash share the same birthday.

"That's how we became kindred spirits," Paul said.

For Paul, though, her connection to Nash, a Sixties Scoop survivor originally from St. Mary's First Nation, also known as Sitansisk Wolastoqiyik, deepens when looking at Nash's art.

While visiting Nash's artist-in-residence display at the New Brunswick Museum, Paul said the vibrant, playful colours reminded her of finding her inner child.

WATCH | Cyndi Nash's childhood was full of darkness, but now her life is full of colour Sixties scoop survivor helps New Brunswickers be creative Duration 2:37 With her own bright, colourful paintings on display, artist Cyndi Nash was also helping people make their own art during her stint as artist-in-residence at the New Brunswick Museum.

"You'll walk up to a person that's on the journey of positivity, that journey of finding yourself and you'll see that aura around them, you'll see that beautiful, vibrant colour on a canvas," Paul said.

Ann Paul said Cyndi Nash encouraged visitors when they didn't think their art was good. 'Anything that’s coming from you and is a reflection of you is beautiful,' Nash would say. (Ann Paul/CBC)

Cyndi Nash's paintings help her connect to who she is, Paul said. (Ann Paul/CBC)

Cyndi Nash's art on display at the Fredericton Region Museum (Griffin Jaeger (CBC))

