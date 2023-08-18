For this Sixties Scoop survivor, painting alone — and with others — brings peace
N.B. artist Cyndi Nash shared her work with Fredericton public during museum residency
This is part of a series called Ann's Eye, featuring the work of Ann Paul, a Wolastoqey content creator. You can see more Ann's Eye pieces by clicking here.
Ann Paul and Cyndi Nash share the same birthday.
"That's how we became kindred spirits," Paul said.
For Paul, though, her connection to Nash, a Sixties Scoop survivor originally from St. Mary's First Nation, also known as Sitansisk Wolastoqiyik, deepens when looking at Nash's art.
While visiting Nash's artist-in-residence display at the New Brunswick Museum, Paul said the vibrant, playful colours reminded her of finding her inner child.
"You'll walk up to a person that's on the journey of positivity, that journey of finding yourself and you'll see that aura around them, you'll see that beautiful, vibrant colour on a canvas," Paul said.
Scroll through the photos and watch the video above to see Nash's art.
Ann's Eye
Photographer Ann Paul brings an Indigenous lens to stories from First Nations communities across New Brunswick. Click here or on the image below to see more of her work.