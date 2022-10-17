21-year-old Timmins, Ont., man identified as cyclist killed in Saint John crash

The Saint John Police Force has named the cyclist killed in a collision with a delivery truck last week.

Police say the death of 21-year-old Hunter Seguin of Timmins, Ont., is under investigation.

"The Saint John Police [Force} sends our condolences to the family and friends of Hunter Seguin at this most difficult time," a news release said.

On Oct. 13, around 2 p.m., police responded to a crash involving a commercial delivery truck on the 400 block of Westmorland Road, according to a news release.

First responders administered first aid. An ambulance took Seguin to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The release said the driver of the truck was not injured.

Traffic reconstruction, forensic services and major crime officers were called to investigate. On Monday, police said those teams are still investigating. Police did not say if any charges have been laid.

Any witnesses or people with dash-cam or video footage are asked to contact police.