Cyclist dies in collision with truck Saturday in Fredericton

A cyclist has died after a collision with a pickup truck in Fredericton on Saturday, Fredericton police say.

Fredericton Police Force Chief Martin Gaudet said Sunday that police responded to the crash Saturday at approximately 5:10 p.m. at the intersection of Westmorland Street and King Street.

Gaudet said a man was transported to hospital with serious injuries and was pronounced dead on arrival.

The intersection was closed to allow police to investigate but reopened about two hours later.

Gaudet said the matter remains under investigation, but there were witnesses and public safety cameras that captured the event.