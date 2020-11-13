Saint John cyclist dies after being struck by transport truck

A 52-year old cyclist died Thursday after being struck by a transport truck in Saint John.

Police were called to the intersection of Bayside Drive and Thorne Avenue shortly after 6 p.m., Jim Hennessy, the manager of communications for the Saint John Police Force, said in an email Friday morning.

The man was taken to hospital "but succumbed to his injuries."

His identity is not being released. An investigation into the incident is continuing, said Hennessy.