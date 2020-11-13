Skip to Main Content
Saint John cyclist dies after being struck by transport truck
A 52-year old cyclist died on Thursday evening after being struck by a transport truck in Saint John. 

52-year-old man dies later in hospital

Police are not releasing the name of the cyclist who died after being hit by a truck. (Brian Chisholm, CBC)

Police were called to the intersection of Bayside Drive and Thorne Avenue shortly after 6 p.m., Jim Hennessy, the manager of communications for the Saint John Police Force, said in an email Friday morning. 

The man was taken to hospital "but succumbed to his injuries."

His identity is not being released. An investigation into the incident is continuing, said Hennessy.

