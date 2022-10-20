Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
New Brunswick

Man killed in Moncton crash, second cyclist fatality in N.B. this month

A 60-year-old cyclist is dead after a crash involving a truck in Moncton yesterday, making this the second New Brunswick crash that resulted in the death of a cyclist this month. 

This death comes only a week after a cyclist was killed in Saint John

CBC News ·
Codiac Regional RCMP, Moncton Fire Department and Ambulance New Brunswick responded to the call to Connaught Avenue where the man, who had been riding an electric bike, died on the scene. (Wade Perry)

According to an RCMP news release, at around 2:20 p.m. Wednesday, Codiac Regional RCMP, Moncton Fire Department and Ambulance New Brunswick responded to a call where a man, who had been riding an electric bike, died at the scene. The driver and sole-occupant of the truck was uninjured. 

Connaught Avenue was closed for six hours, but is now re-opened. The investigation is ongoing. 

Last week, a 21-year-old cyclist in Saint John was killed after colliding with a commercial delivery truck. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

