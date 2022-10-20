Man killed in Moncton crash, second cyclist fatality in N.B. this month

A 60-year-old cyclist is dead after a crash involving a truck in Moncton yesterday, making this the second New Brunswick crash that resulted in the death of a cyclist this month.

According to an RCMP news release, at around 2:20 p.m. Wednesday, Codiac Regional RCMP, Moncton Fire Department and Ambulance New Brunswick responded to a call where a man, who had been riding an electric bike, died at the scene. The driver and sole-occupant of the truck was uninjured.

Connaught Avenue was closed for six hours, but is now re-opened. The investigation is ongoing.

Last week, a 21-year-old cyclist in Saint John was killed after colliding with a commercial delivery truck. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.