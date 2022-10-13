Cyclist dead after crash with delivery truck in Saint John

A cyclist is dead after a crash with a commercial delivery truck in Saint John around 2 p.m. Thursday.

A news release from the Saint John Police Force says the crash occurred near Westmorland Road.

First aid was administered at the scene to the 21-year-old male cyclist. He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead. The identity of the cyclist is not being released at this time, according to the release.

The driver of the truck was not injured.

The release says drivers can expect traffic delays in the Westmorland Road area until they're finished collecting evidence for the investigation.

Traffic reconstruction, forensic services and major crime officers were called to investigate. Any witnesses or people with dash-cam or video footage are asked to contact police.