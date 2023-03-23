Group calls for caution after cyclist 'clotheslined' on trail in Saint John park

A cycling group is asking people to be extra careful after a man was "clotheslined" by a wire suspended over a trail in Rockwood Park on Saturday.

Martin Palkovic, president of Saint John Cycling, said the cyclist, who did not want to be interviewed, was saved from serious injury by the full-face helmet he was wearing.

"He was knocked from his bike and he has a large laceration on his face as a result," Palkovic said.

Saint John police are investigating the incident.

The wire that was suspended across the trail was at 'head level,' according to Saint John police. (Submitted by Martin Palkovic)

Police say the cyclist was riding downhill on a trail in Rockwood Park in the city's north end, between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., when he "struck a thin wire that was suspended at head level across the trail."

The release said police "are concerned that this act of mischief could have resulted in serious injury had the level of protective equipment not been worn by the cyclist."

According to the Criminal Code of Canada, mischief typically involves vandalism, making property dangerous or useless, and interrupting or obstructing enjoyment of property or willful destruction.

Palkovic said the incident 'makes all of us nervous.' (Submitted by Martin Palkovic)

The trail is called Mackay Skyway, and it runs parallel to the Mackay Highway which divides Saint John's north and south ends. Palkovic said it's considered a black diamond, or advanced, mountain biking trail, with rocky terrain and steep grades.

"It's shocking to see in our small community," he said.

"It makes all of us nervous about the next time we go cycling or Rockwood Park and frankly, it's a danger to all trail users."

He said all cyclists should remember the three tenets of off-road biking safety: Take an initial, slow, ride to check the trail, then ride down the trail again to understand its turns and make sure it's clear, then have a "free ride," and go fast.

"I'm going to be vigilant next time I go, but it's not going to stop me."

On Thursday, Saint John police spokesperson Sgt. Sean Rocca said investigators are still gathering information and the force has no update.