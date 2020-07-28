ACAP leads study on extent of dangerous cyanobacteria toxins in St. John River system

ACAP Saint John is leading a study this summer to determine how much of the St. John River system is affected by the dangerous toxins produced by some species of cyanobacteria, commonly known as blue-green algae.

The non-profit environmental group has partnered with seven other watershed organizations to test the river and its tributaries between Saint John and Woodstock for cyanotoxins, which can be fatal for pets and harmful to human health, especially children who play in the water and are more likely to ingest it.

The project comes after cyanobacteria caused the death of a dog that went swimming in the river in the Fredericton area last summer, and the deaths of three dogs in the area in the summer of 2018.

"That prompted us to start thinking about cyanobacteria as an issue throughout the watershed," said ACAP's new executive director, Roxanne MacKinnon.

"And so we started talking with [University of New Brunswick biologist] Janice Lawrence about cyanobacteria and what research might be going on and how we could support that."

In June, the organizations began deploying a series of devices called collectors, which MacKinnon likens to tea bags, but which measure 12 centimetres by 12 centimetres and are designed to absorb any cyanotoxins.

New collectors will be put out each month and in the fall they will all be sent to the Ministry of Environment and Conservation and Parks lab in Ontario to be analyzed for the toxins microcystin and anatoxin-a.

Microcystin, the most commonly found toxin in North America, can cause skin, eye or throat irritation and gastrointestinal illness in people, and in pets, death due to liver failure within days of exposure .

Cyanobacteria blooms can produce microcystin. The blooms typically form in slow-moving water, such as ponds and lakes, and appear as a scum or coloured hue on the surface.

A benthic cyanobacterial mat that’s been ripped off the bottom of the St. John River and is floating, making it more likely people or dogs will come in contact with it. (Meghann Bruce/Canadian Rivers Institute)

Benthic cyanobacteria, which grow on the bottom of lakes or rivers and form so-called mats or clumps of black, brown or dark green organic material that can break off and float or end up on shore, can produce the neurotoxin anatoxin-a.

Dogs are attracted to the scent of the decaying material and the toxins can prove deadly within 30 minutes because of respiratory failure. In people, the toxins can cause skin irritation, gastrointestinal issues and/or numbness or tingling of the fingertips as well as around the mouth if ingested.

Last week, Lawrence at the UNB Fredericton campus and her colleagues at the Canadian Rivers Institute sent a warning to the Department of Environment about a massive lift-off of the bacteria in the Fredericton area.

Once a benthic mat is floating or on the shore, people or pets are more likely to come into contact with it, said Lawrence, who has been studying cyanobacteria along the river since the spring of 2019.

2 new public health advisories

The New Brunswick Department of Environment and the Department of Health work together to ensure that any reported or suspected blue-green algae blooms are evaluated and that an advisory is posted when necessary, said Anne Mooers, spokesperson for the Department of Environment..

So far this year, the Department of Health has issued two public health advisories about new occurrences of blue-green algae: Caron Lake in Baker Lake Parish in May and Yoho Lake in Kingsclear Parish in July.

Caron and Yoho lakes drain into small streams, which eventually flow into the St. John River, said Mooers.

Benthic cyanobacterial mats will often have many tiny bubbles on them under water, like this one in the St. John River. When they break off and float to the surface, the bubbles disappear, and the mats can appear spongy. (Meghann Bruce/Canadian Rivers Institute)

"Temperatures have been unseasonably warm this year and surface waters in streams and lakes are seeing levels that are below average for this time of year," Mooers said in an emailed statement.

The conditions under which blue-green algae blooms can proliferate include warm, slow-moving, shallow water, lots of sunlight and lots of food, such as nutrients, phosphorus and nitrogen, she added.

Public education

As part of its project, ACAP and its partners will also collect any benthic mats they find to send them to Lawrence, as well as data on water temperatures and nutrient loads, said MacKinnon.

"So collecting all of this data … will really help propel some of the research into where these [benthic mats] are coming from and why they seem to be such an issue in the past couple of years, compared to previous years."

In addition, the partners are working on some public education, hoping to better inform citizens about the issue.

"So just kind of reminding people that as we interact with water, especially natural waters, that there is a risk, and that you just kind of have to be observant and check for things, the same as you would for any other things when you're out in the natural world," said MacKinnon.

"For example, if you're hiking, [you] check for poison ivy. So if you're going to go for a swim, you should check for cyanobacteria."

The toxin collectors will be sent to a lab in Ontario at the end of the season for analysis. (Submitted by Roxanne MacKinnon)

The monitoring partners include:

Hammond River Angling Association.

Kennebecasis Watershed Restoration Committee.

Belleisle Watershed Coalition.

Canaan-Washademoak Watershed Association.

Jemseg Grand Lake Watershed Association.

Nashwaak Watershed Association.

Meduxnekeag River Association.

The St. John River Society is assisting with the public outreach.

"It's definitely a large project, but I think that that also shows the importance of the project," said MacKinnon.

The project is funded through Environment and Climate Change Canada's Atlantic Ecosystems Initiatives, which aims to improve the health, productivity and long-term sustainability of ecosystems in Atlantic Canada.