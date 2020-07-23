Dangerous cyanobacteria lifting off the bottom of St. John River

A University of New Brunswick biologist is trying to get the word out about a dangerous toxin in the St. John River between Fredericton and the Mactaquac Dam.

Cyanobacteria die in the winter months but come back in small pockets on the bottom of the river as the weather warms up.

Now they cover almost 90 per cent of the river floor in some parts of the St. John River, says biologist Janice Lawrence.

She and her colleagues at the Canadian Rivers Institute sent a warning to the Department of Environment this week about a massive lift-off of the bacteria in the Fredericton area.

Once the bacteria cover a larger area, they thicken into pads that are more likely to be swept down the river with heavy currents and lifted off the bottom of the river. Once a pad of cyanobacteria is on the surface, people are more likely to come in contact with it and eventually the cyanobacteria can end up on shorelines.

"That's when there's a greater chance individuals or dogs may come in contact with it," Lawrence told Information Morning Fredericton on Thursday.

Researchers only became aware of the bacteria in the river in 2018 after three dogs died shortly after coming in contact with the water. A fourth dog died in 2019.

Once the bacteria covers a larger area it begins to thicken and is more likely to be swept down the river with heavy currents and lifted off the bottom of the river. (Mike Heenan/CBC)

Cyanobacteria is different from blue-green algae and can be dangerous to humans too, especially children who play in the water and are more likely to ingest it.

The bacteria can be brown, rusty, burgundy or chalky.

"This type of bacteria produces a neurotoxin which actually causes paralysis of the muscles associated with breathing," Lawrence said. "The neurotoxin will actually cause suffocation and death if it's ingested in large enough quantities."

Lawrence said there is no evidence to suggest that man-made materials, such as fertilizer washing into the river, have any impact on the amount of cyanobacteria growth.

However, the bacteria grow better in warmer temperatures and because of global warming, larger amounts of the bacteria are being found.

Lawrence said locally researchers are hoping to figure out other things that may be helping the bacteria's growth.

"We would really like to try and see if there are factors that are enhancing the growth of this thing and in the meantime being really vigilant with individuals or animals that are going to be more susceptible to being exposed to it."

She said she knows some people are worried but suggested they just treat cyanobacteria as they would other dangers present in the environment.

"If you go out into the woods and you know there will be bears there, you just take precautions," she said. "I would take the same approach with the river with anywhere else."

The New Brunswick government has guidelines on its website for safe water activities, including always checking the water for signs of algae, being careful not to ingest river water, and showering after swimming.

Information on cyanobacteria advisories can be found on the government website.