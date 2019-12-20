UNI data breach was caused by former employee, company says

Personal information of current and former UNI Financial Cooperation customers was stolen by a former employee of Desjardins, a UNI partner, the company says.

UNI said that full names, dates of birth, social insurance numbers, telephone numbers and email addresses were among the data stolen. Information about transactional habits and products held by customers was also breached.

No debit or credit information was affected, or passwords, security questions or personal identification numbers.

Desjardins announced the data breach last summer and UNI, which is based in Caraquet, did an investigation to determine the cause.

"We did our own investigation to come to the conclusion that all of our members, clients and former members' data was in the possession of this malicious employee," Sylvain Fortier, the chief risk officer for UNI, said in an interview Thursday with Radio-Canada.

Fortier said that just over 250,000 people were affected, but there hasn't been any sign of fraud since the breach.

"Digital identity needs to be strengthened in Canada. In the meantime, we believe, like Desjardins, that it's important to offer all our members the best possible protection in the event of identity theft," Fortier said in a news release.

Several UNI customers in Moncton said they were surprised to hear about the breach.

Nikki Lavoie described feeling "violated" by the news and was left wondering what it means for customers.

Kevin Parlee said he felt "pissed."

"Where in the hell did my personal information go?" Parlee said to Radio-Canada outside the credit union branch on St. George Street. "That's the problem."

Kevin Parlee was upset to learn about the data breach. (Radio-Canada)

The employee was fired in June after the breach was discovered, although the investigation hadn't been completed.

Fortier wouldn't say whether anyone has been charged with a crime.

Customers of UNI are protected in the event of identity theft and victims of identify theft are also entitled to a reimbursement of up to $50,000.