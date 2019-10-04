Curious Crumbs: How a small café transformed itself into a fresh pasta restaurant

CBC New Brunswick has travelled across the province in search of restaurants serving up surprising dishes in small places. For the third part of the series, we visited An Octopus's Garden in Alma.

When Joel Cadieux was growing up in Cornwall, Ont., he was eating mostly pork chops and Campbell's soup. He never imagined he'd become a restaurant owner, especially one who makes pasta by hand.

But when he moved to Toronto as an adult, Cadieux was introduced to a world of food.

"All of a sudden, I started to eat really good Portuguese food, a lot of Polish food, beautiful Vietnamese food," Cadieux said. "And I was like, 'My God, there is more than pork chops and Campbell's soup.'"

The restaurant serves some seafood dishes with homemade pasta. (An Octopus' Garden Café/Facebook)

And now, the self-taught chef owns a café in Alma, just outside Fundy National Park.

One might expect a restaurant called An Octopus's Garden Café to specialize in seafood, but Cadieux's restaurant has made handmade pasta its signature dish.

"I had a lot of people tell me, 'That's crazy, like how is it good? There's no way,' but people kept coming," Cadieux said. "They wanted handmade pasta in the middle of nowhere."

Cadieux started working at the café in 2010. Then, the menu consisted of mostly breakfast foods and desserts.

An Octopus's Garden Café started out as a breakfast and dessert café. (Maria Jose Burgos/CBC)

But when he bought the café in 2013, he decided to switch up the menu — he and his wife, Alisha, wanted to start serving dinner.

So while flipping through a chef's book one evening, he came across a recipe for handmade pasta.

"Alisha looked at it and she's like, 'You should do that,'" he said.

Although Cadieux has no formal training, he said he likes to get creative in the kitchen. He even remembers the first pasta dish he ever made by hand.

Cadieux started working at An Octopus's Garden Café in 2010 and since then, he's transformed the café into a full-fledged restaurant. (Maria Jose Burgos/CBC)

"The pasta turned out well because — it's the capers and the olives and the anchovies and everything," he said. "I ate it, and it was so good, so good. I can still taste that first plate."

He finds inspiration by doing research and combining different recipes.

"I want to cook what I like," he said. "I don't want to feed people something I wouldn't eat."

Cadieux has transformed himself into chef, but when he first bought the café, he also had the task of transforming a café into a full-fledged restaurant.

An Octopus's Garden Café now serves breakfast, lunch and dinner, but pasta is its speciality. (An Octopus' Garden Café/Facebook)

He said people had no idea the restaurant served more than just breakfast and pastries.

"At first, people who'd come in, they'd say, 'Oh, we just want coffee and sweets,' because we're a café, and we had zero reputation for dinner," Cadieux said.

"People didn't know we served it. I remember when we first started making [pasta] and people were like, 'Oh my God, that's astounding.'"

Now, Cadieux prepares about 70 servings of fresh pasta everyday, which can cause some pressure in the kitchen.

An Octopus's Garden Café is in Alma, just outside Fundy National Park. ( An Octopus' Garden Cafe/Facebook)

He said some mornings he has to drive to Moncton to get supplies and then come back and make pasta all day.

"Sometimes you question it, you're like, 'Oh, am I still ready to do this? Is this something I want to do?' It just gets hard," he said.

But in the end, he says it's all worth it.

"You can taste it when somebody loves what they're doing."