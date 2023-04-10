How dog rehabilitation services are curbing canine pain in N.B.

When their German Spitz dog started developing health issues, owners Izzy Gallant and Josée LeBlanc weren't about to let their furry friend suffer.

Gallant and LeBlanc, who live in Moncton, adopted Max when he was a puppy, keeping him active at home and through agility training, which involves a handler guiding a dog through an obstacle course.

But those activities became difficult as Max got older.

The couple would take Max to a rehabilitation clinic in Fredericton to maintain his fitness, and treat any minor injuries that cropped up, but travelling became more difficult during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Max was then diagnosed with Cushing's disease, which meant he struggled with muscle weakness, and last December, the nine-year-old dog also started limping, what Gallant and LeBlanc assumed was arthritis.

Izzy Gallant, left, and Josée LeBlanc with their nine-year-old dog Max. (Submitted by Izzy Gallant)

That's when the pair started looking for rehabilitation services closer to home. To their surprise and delight, they found a new clinic had opened in Moncton.

Pawsio, a clinic offering canine rehabilitation, opened last November and recently added a therapeutic indoor pool. The clinic comes as the demand for supportive rehabilitation services for pets rises in the province.

"We knew he needed to gain some muscle and we wanted relief from the pain," said LeBlanc, of Max, who had begun to struggle to climb stairs or play. LeBlanc said he just wasn't himself.

After several weeks of rehabilitation exercises given to them by Cynthia Babineau, a canine rehab therapist and co-owner of Pawsio, LeBlanc and Gallant said Max was feeling even better than they expected.

When asked about the cost of taking Max to his therapy, LeBlanc said it's no more expensive than other things like dietary supplements, and argued it has more tangible results.

"It's not only that it helps lower his pain, but it's also preventing him from getting worse," LeBlanc said, adding the exercises focus on building muscles and working on balance so Max doesn't keep compensating for an injury.

"It's an increase in the quality of life. It's super worth it."

These types of canine therapies have increased in popularity over the last 10 years, according to Nicole Jewett, the registrar of the New Brunswick Veterinary Medical Association.

"It's something that's coming to the forefront because there's a lot more science and research to prove its health benefits," said Jewett.

"It's something that's becoming more mainstream now because more research has been ongoing, and there is a certification now available through a variety of different organizations to be certified in canine rehab therapy."

Cynthia Babineau provides rehabilitation work for dogs at her Moncton clinic, Pawsio. (Submitted by Cynthia Babineau)

Jewett highlighted the importance of having a pet's veterinarian refer the owner to a practitioner, and for owners to do their due diligence as to the person's certifications.

She said that while some veterinarians may hesitate to refer someone to an outside rehabilitation therapist, most support it when it's for a condition treatable by the therapies.

Babineau, a human physiotherapist by trade, became certified through the Canadian Physiotherapists Association's Animal Rehabilitation Division to also provide rehabilitation to dogs.

She requires any potential clients to have a referral from their dog's veterinarian, and in some cases she may have to refer a client back to their veterinarian, such as if they start to show neurological symptoms.

She said she can't diagnose an issue, but she can report concerns to the vet for further consideration or diagnosis.

"I feel that doctors do rely on different disciplines to kind of put the puzzle [pieces] together," Babineau said. "You know, it's more or less like you're looking at the whole picture instead of just the one picture that you get."

Babineau also provides aquatherapy using her clinic's indoor pool in Moncton. (Submitted by Cynthia Babineau)

A veterinarian referral is also required for patients at Love 4 Paws, the canine rehabilitation and massage therapy clinic that Gallant and LeBlanc had taken Max to in Hanwell, N.B.

Elana Goldberg, who owns and runs the clinic, is certified in canine massage and rehabilitation therapy through the Healing Oasis Wellness Centre in Wisconsin. She offers canine massage, rehabilitation, sports conditioning and an underwater treadmill.

Goldberg said there is a long list of conditions she can help with, ranging from common knee and stifle issues, to weight loss, or increasing a pet's confidence in new situations and on new surfaces.

There are conditions the clinic can't work on, according to Goldberg, including a dog who is in severe pain, but they can still support the veterinary industry.

"If the animal just has tight back muscles, well, instead of continuing to have to go back to their veterinarian, we can help with that and resolve that," said Goldberg, adding in some cases they can also help reduce the need for pain medication through treatment.

As to what she would say to someone cynical of these types of services for pets, she said it comes down to a person's values.

"It really depends on your relationship with your pet and how active you are with your pet," said Goldberg.

"I think if you have an active lifestyle with your pet, you typically value that and so you would like to be able for your pet to have that quality of life for a long time."