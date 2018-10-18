'Wages, wages, wages': CUPE NB wants wage hike for public sector

The head of New Brunswick's largest union is calling for a wage hike, saying his members are telling him they aren't bringing home enough money to live on.

"The priority is wages, wages, wages," said Canadian Union of Public Employees New Brunswick president Daniel Legere at a press conference Thursday.

"If we have to take strike action to get real wage increases for our members, our members are ready to take that on.

"Our members are fed up with working short and for less disposable income than they had 10 years ago."

The union was outlining its priorities as it prepares to bargain for the vast majority of its members.

Legere said that in September, CUPE went on a provincewide tour where he met with members across New Brunswick. During that trip he was told people haven't been making enough to live on.

Legere wouldn't put an exact number on what a wage increase should look like, but he said wages should be above the cost of living.

Legere said his members aren't afraid to go on strike if need be. (Jon Collitcott/CBC)

"Our wages aren't keeping up with the cost of living. And they are expecting real wage increases during the next upcoming rounds of bargaining," said Legere.

Sandy Harding, the regional director of CUPE Maritimes said 25,000 of the group's 30,000 members will be represented in negotiations in January.

Government communication

Sandy Harding finds it 'extremely concerning' that the People's Alliance and Progressive Conservatives haven't met with CUPE. (Jon Collitcott/CBC)

Harding said that since the election started, negotiations have been difficult. She said the ongoing instability with the provincial government could be a further challenge.

"Without a stable government in place, we don't know where the mandate is. What's their mandate for wages?"

After the election, Legere said he personally contacted each of the parties to sit down and discuss the upcoming negotiations.

Green Party leader David Coon and Liberal leader Brian Gallant responded and met with CUPE. Legere has yet to hear from the People's Alliance and the Progressive Conservatives.

Harding said that the lack of communication from the two parties is "extremely concerning." Legere said even if a meeting didn't go well, it would be better than nothing.

"They would understand where we're coming from and why we're coming from that perspective," said Legere. "That dialogue is important and it's unfortunate that hasn't happened yet."