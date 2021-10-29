CUPE to share results of public-sector workers' vote on tentative agreements

The union is holding a news conference Friday at 11 a.m. at the Fredericton Inn.

On Monday, 22,000 workers returned to the job after a two-week strike.

The public servants, including school bus drivers, educational support staff and workers in transportation, corrections and the community college system, were asking for higher wages.

Two locals representing bus drivers, custodians and school support workers were also against pension changes the province wanted to make.

Some support staff in the health-care sector were on strike but were ordered back to work by the province after one week. The union has filed a lawsuit against the province because of the mandate, but may or may not drop it depending on the results of the ratification vote.

As part of the tentative agreement, locals 2745 and 1253, arrived at a proposed memorandum of agreement regarding pension plans. The details of the wage and pension offer has not been publicly shared by CUPE or the province as workers vote.

If workers vote to accept the tentative agreement, the strike will officially end. If they don't, the CUPE members will be back on the picket lines.

Despite large percentages of workers being designated essential, and therefore unable to strike, the picketing caused disruptions in services such as COVID-19 assessment centres and the closure of schools for lack of cleaning staff.