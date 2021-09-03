Strike votes loom for more than 22,000 public sector workers

Crunch time is approaching for Premier Blaine Higgs and his relationship with public-sector unions in New Brunswick.

By next week, more than 22,000 workers from 10 locals of the Canadian Union of Public Employees expect to hold strike votes.

And if deals aren't signed, they could be walking off the job before the end of September.

"It would have quite a serious impact on the province. It would basically, after a number of days, shut the province down," said CUPE New Brunswick president Steve Drost.

"If these groups decide to pull their services … it would have quite a detrimental impact on the province."

Workers in 10 locals without contracts

The 10 union locals include workers in the health care, education, transportation and agricultural sectors, as well as social workers, jail guards, court stenographers, and staff at Worksafe NB, the New Brunswick Community Colleges and N.B. Liquor.

All have been without contracts since between 2016 and 2019.

"These workers never wanted to take strike action, but they feel they've been backed into a corner," Drost said.

Union and government bargaining teams have been in separate meeting rooms in a Fredericton hotel since Tuesday, passing proposals back and forth.

Premier Blaine Higgs has said wage restraint was necessary because COVID-19 pushed the province into a precarious financial position. (Jon Collicott/CBC)

Pandemic put pressure on finances: Higgs

Last December, Higgs said he would ask public-sector unions to agree to four-year contracts with no wage increase in one year and one-per-cent wage increases in each of the three remaining years.

He said wage restraint was necessary because COVID-19 had pushed the province into a precarious financial position.

This year's provincial budget projected a deficit of $244.8 million. The government had planned to release its first-quarter financial update on Thursday but that was later postponed.

Drost said years of wage increases below the pace of the cost of living have forced many public employees to take on second jobs or leave their jobs altogether. Others can't keep up with rents that are rising far faster than their salaries, he said.

The premier's office said Thursday it was not able to comment on the talks.

Earlier this year, spokesperson Jennifer Vienneau said the province and CUPE could "collaborate to find savings" that would allow wage increases.

She also said at the time that in the event of a strike, "impacted departments will have a contingency plan in place to minimize disruptions and delays to residents."

Centralized wage negotiation process requested

In August, Higgs asked the CUPE locals to agree to a centralized wage negotiation process. All 10 locals are in talks with provincial negotiators to try to reach a single wage template for all their collective agreements.

If that happens, they'd then finalize the other non-wage terms of each contract individually.

Drost said last week the province proposed a new six-year wage package with one-per-cent increases in each of the first four years followed by two-per-cent increases in the fifth and sixth years.

He said that was "quite an insult" because it was identical to the package recently rejected by the New Brunswick Nurses Union.

Even if the two sides agree to a wage package before Tuesday, the strike votes will probably go ahead to ensure the other parts of the individual contracts are settled quickly.



"The members feel it's necessary to have a very strong message to government that they are expected to resolve these contracts," Drost said.