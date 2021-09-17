Schools could be forced to move online in case of strike action

The province's education minister has sent out a letter to parents ahead of the possibility of strike actions, warning schools might be forced to move online.

Schools in the province could be impacted if bus drivers, custodians, educational assistants, or school bus mechanics begin strike action.

"We understand that this situation is stressful for families, especially during a new school year. However, I want to assure you that our experience managing the COVID-19 pandemic throughout the past year has demonstrated that the education system is flexible and adaptable," Dominic Cardy wrote in a letter to parents.

If this happens, parents should be prepared to adapt for "sustained" learning from home.

Ten locals representing more than 22,000 workers are now in a legal strike position after the province walked away from bargaining with the Canadian Union of Public Employees on Tuesday night .

The public sector workers in schools are included in locals 1190, 2745, and 1253.

On Wednesday, CUPE spokesperson Simon Ouellette said a walkout could be possible "within days."

"As there may not be any notice for strike action in schools, everyone must be prepared for unannounced early dismissals," Cardy wrote. "As access to school buildings will be limited during this period, it will be important for families to make arrangements with school staff to gather any essential items left at school as quickly as possible."

In the instance schools are forced to close, the first day of the strike will be treated as an operational day to allow teachers the chance to adapt to providing learning online.

In person classes should be able to continue if only bus drivers go on strike, Cardy added, though parents will be responsible for arranging for transportation.

Students being tutored by educational assistants won't be able to access services throughout any strike action, "but plans will be in place to ensure the continuity of learning for all our students to the greatest extent possible," Cardy said.