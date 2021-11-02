Province not sure how many kids have refused to participate in online learning

Almost a week after New Brunswick schools moved to online learning for the duration of a strike by government employees, the Department of Education doesn't know how many students have refused to participate — and won't say when it expects to have those numbers.

A growing number of parents across the province say their children have not been participating in online learning in solidarity with 22,000 striking and locked out employees who are members of the Canadian Union of Public Employees.

Some have sent emails to Education Minister Dominic Cardy, explaining their decision.

But although Cardy has repeatedly stressed the importance of full student participation in online learning, his department says it still doesn't have the numbers on whether or not that's happening.

All schools closed last Friday when CUPE members went on strike over wages. Schools stayed closed as most bus drivers, custodians and maintenance workers didn't show up to work.

On Sunday, the province locked out all non-designated employees in CUPE locals 1253 and 2745, including custodians, bus drivers, school library assistants, administrative support and a number of educational assistants, citing the "unpredictability" of CUPE strike actions and the impact on school safety.

On Monday, all schools moved to online learning and Cardy held a labour update, at which he noted that schools will remain closed for the duration of the strike.

He was unable to say how many of the province's 100,000 students were declared absent, noting that districts collect that information, but that he would not ask them to provide it "on the first day of having a system-wide transition to online learning."

Districts refer questions back to department

All four anglophone districts have since referred all questions about participation in online learning back to the Education Department, which said in a followup request about student participation numbers that it still didn't have them.

"Given the strike activity and its wide-ranging impacts on the school system, the process of gathering data from all seven school districts presents additional challenges," communications officer Flavio Nienow said in an email on Tuesday.

He stressed that participating in online learning "every day" is crucial, particularly given disruptions to learning caused by the pandemic.

"While we understand families may face barriers on a case-by-case basis, families should work with their children to ensure they continue learning as much as possible every day until we can welcome students back to in-person learning," Nienow said.

He did not respond to further questions about when the department expects to have the attendance numbers and whether any classes have had to be cancelled because of non-attendance.

In a followup request for information Wednesday afternoon, communications director Danielle Elliott said she was looking into the matter.

Perth-Andover mom Amanda Brown sent an email to Education Minister Dominic Cardy's office saying she won't allow her kids to support his 'bullying' of CUPE members by signing in to online learning. (Submitted by Amanda Brown)

Growing number of parents pulling out

On Monday, several parents were already speaking out against the move to close schools, accusing the province of misusing online learning.

By mid-week, many more parents were voicing similar sentiments.

"I refuse to let this government use my children as pawns in this game of bullying," Perth-Andover single mother and nursing home worker Amanda Boone said in an email to CBC News on Wednesday.

"I stand in support of my CUPE brothers and sisters in their fight for a fair wage."

Boone said she sent an email to Premier Blaine Higgs and to Cardy, explaining her stance and expressing her disapproval of the move to lock out non-designated workers.

"As a parent it would be my responsibility to make sure these kids get signed in to their classes, checking multiple online teachers pages for assignments and making sure it gets completed ... all while I am at work," she said in the email.

"I do not work for you ... My children will not be signing into home learning so you can bully CUPE members."

In Dalhousie, Daisy Petersen, a mother of two school-age children, said neither of her kids have been participating, and that she knows of "lots" of other families who have made the same decision.

"Families are choosing not to virtually cross the picket line in support of the CUPE members," Petersen said.

In addition to supporting CUPE members, Petersen said the fact that "not all families have the luxury of a computer per child, or internet access" is also a factor.

Premier Blaine Higgs is scheduled to meet with CUPE leader Steve Drost Thursday at 1 p.m., their first face-to-face meeting since the strike began.

It's not clear whether the meeting is a return to bargaining or just a meeting to discuss restarting negotiations, CUPE New Brunswick spokesperson Simon Ouellette said.