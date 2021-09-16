Workers in 3 New Brunswick CUPE locals vote in favour of a strike

Hundreds of workers in the public sector in New Brunswick have voted to go on strike by the end of the month if the province doesn't meet their wage demands.

Court stenographers and staff at New Brunswick Community College and WorkSafeNB who are represented by CUPE all adopted strike mandates after votes concluded over the weekend.

"These members are sending a strong message, and it's foreshadowing what is to come," Steve Drost, the president of the Canadian Union of Public Employees for New Brunswick, said in a statement. "It is also a scathing review of the government's inability to recognize front-line workers."

"Front-line workers have endured so much with so little support, and it's clear that they are ready to strike if needed, so the government takes them seriously."

Drost said members have gone through decades of little or no wage increases while also suffering the impact of a recruitment and employee-retention crisis. These issues have to be addressed with fair wages, he said.

The results according to each local are:

Court stenographers, with 96 per cent voting in favour, and 96 per cent of members participating.

Staff at WorkSafeNB, with 83 per cent voting in favour, and 88 per cent of members participating.

Staff at NBCC, with 93 per cent voting in favour, and 100 per cent of members participating.

The three locals represent 300 workers in all.

Workers in seven other CUPE locals are expected to take part in strike votes between now and the end of the month, with votes among health-care workers ending on Sept. 25.

Their contracts expired between 2016 and 2019.

The more than 22,000 workers include those working in the education, transportation and agricultural sectors, as well as social workers, jail guards, and staff at N.B. Liquor.

Negotiations broke down on Sept. 3 after an agreement over wages increases couldn't be reached, and the province left the bargaining table.

The union is asking for a five per cent annual wage increases over the next four years.

The province's most recent offer was for annual increases of 1.25 per cent over four years, then two per cent in the fifth and sixth years.