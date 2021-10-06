CUPE, province to return to bargaining table
Talks reopened after a proposed strike was to happen Friday
With the assistance of a mediator, the province of New Brunswick and the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) will return to the bargaining table on Oct. 24.
Negotiations will be held with seven CUPE locals representing nearly 20,000 employees in the civil service, in schools, and in the health-care system.
The news comes late on Oct. 22, the day at least 10 CUPE Locals were scheduled to strike against the province, calling for better wages. Many of the locals have been without new contracts for five years.
Just last week, a projected surplus of $38 million was announced by the Higgs government.
The locals represent hospital support workers, school workers, social workers, ferry workers, general labourers and more.
What the union is looking for
The union is asking for annual wage increases of five per cent over the next four years.
Last December, Higgs asked public-sector unions to agree to four-year contracts with no wage increase in the first year and increases of one per cent in each of the three remaining years.
Higgs said wage restraint was necessary because COVID-19 had pushed the province into a precarious financial position.
The province's most recent offer was for annual increases of 1.25 per cent over four years, then two per cent in the fifth and sixth years.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?