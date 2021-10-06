Skip to Main Content
New Brunswick

CUPE, province to return to bargaining table

With the assistance of a mediator, the province of New Brunswick and the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) will return to the bargaining table on Oct. 24.

Talks reopened after a proposed strike was to happen Friday

The province and CUPE will be back at the bargaining table starting Oct. 24, two days after a province-wide strike was supposed to occur. (Hadeel Ibrahim/CBC)

Negotiations will be held with seven CUPE locals representing nearly 20,000 employees in the civil service, in schools, and in the health-care system.

The news comes late on Oct. 22, the day at least 10 CUPE Locals were scheduled to strike against the province, calling for better wages. Many of the locals have been without new contracts for five years.

Just last week, a projected surplus of $38 million was announced by the Higgs government. 

As the province announces a projected surplus of 38 million dollars -- we check in with New Brunswick's CUPE president who says workers deserve some of that money.

The locals represent hospital support workers, school workers, social workers, ferry workers, general labourers and more.

What the union is looking for

The union is asking for annual wage increases of five per cent over the next four years. 

Last December, Higgs asked public-sector unions to agree to four-year contracts with no wage increase in the first year and increases of one per cent in each of the three remaining years.

Higgs said wage restraint was necessary because COVID-19 had pushed the province into a precarious financial position.

The province's most recent offer was for annual increases of 1.25 per cent over four years, then two per cent in the fifth and sixth years.

