New Brunswick

CUPE, province head back to the table as strike marks 2nd week

The Higgs government and unionized public-sector workers are talking again about a way to resolve a two-week-old strike, but one side is more optimistic than the other about a possible resolution.

Two sides are meeting Thursday and Friday

New Brunswick CUPE president Stephen Drost says Premier Blaine Higgs is still being 'inflexible.' (Jacques Poitras/CBC)

Premier Blaine Higgs said he met with leaders of the Canadian Union of Public Employees on Thursday afternoon and would talk to them again Friday afternoon.

"We're working on some language together in the agreement that I'm hopeful will get resolved later today," he told reporters. "It remains to be seen. It's not confirmed yet, but I am hopeful we'll find a resolution."

He said the discussions were centred on pensions for two of the CUPE locals, the major sticking point in the dispute. 

Higgs said if discussions go well he'd like to see schools reopen Monday.

But CUPE New Brunswick Stephen Drost was less optimistic of a breakthrough.

"The premier's still being extremely inflexible," he said as a large crowd of striking union members gathered again at the legislature.

Premier Blaine Higgs says he's hoping students will be back to learning in school Monday. (Ed Hunter/CBC)

Drost said Higgs is still insisting that the wage offer he has made to all 20,000 workers in the dispute is only available if the two locals move on the pension issue.

Those two locals were considering Higgs's proposed language, "and they're having a look at it, and if there's a way they can build in some protections for their pension, they may consider it, but there's been nothing agreed to at this time.

"That must be the movement he's referring to."

Thursday's discussions were the first in a week. 

