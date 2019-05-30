MLAs approve symbolic motion siding with nursing home workers

Not long after a CUPE demonstration at the legislature in support of nursing home workers and their fight for a new contract, MLAs approved a motion calling for binding arbitration — without conditions.

The vote was 25-21 for the motion by the Opposition Liberals, which also had the support of two People Alliance MLAs and three Greens. Progressive Conservatives made up the 21 votes against.

The call for binding arbitration was the same demand demonstrators made earlier in the afternoon.

Glen Savoie, government house leader, said the non-binding motion might show the will of the majority but it's just symbolic.

"You may even say it's a bit of a PR stunt," he said.

"If it had any staying power or any ability to change policy it would, but it's a motion and it simply urges the government. That is the language and that it the tool that is."

Glen Savoie, Government House Leader, said the motion has no legislative impact, but 'urges the government.' (Radio-Canada)

The demonstrating workers and supporters said they wanted to keep the pressure on the government, which declared an impasse in negotiations two weeks ago — breaking off contract talks and provoking more calls for binding arbitration.

The government has said it will only support binding arbitration under the condition the arbitrator consider the wage increases already negotiated with its other unionized employees. The union has rejected this approach, saying it wouldn't amount to binding arbitration.

The voting

Before the voting on the main motion began, MLAs voted on amendments and sub-amendments proposed by other parties.

When the motion was first brought up in March, People's Alliance Leader Kris Austin proposed a sub-amendment that put parameters on the arbitration.

The amendment was in line with the kind of binding arbitration Premier Blaine Higgs was offering and CUPE was rejecting.

Demonstrators are calling for unaltered binding arbitration, but the province says it will only accept a modified form. (Gabrielle Fahmy/CBC)

People's Alliance MLAs Michelle Conroy and Rick DeSaulniers voted Thursday against their leader's sub-amendment, which was defeated 25-22.

The next vote was on a Green Party amendment calling on government to "fully fund" the result of the arbitration process. That amendment was defeated.

Austin abstained from voting on the main motion.

Busloads of demonstrators

On Thursday at least seven buses brought about 200 people to the legislature grounds early in the afternoon. Protesters carried noisemakers and signs, calling for unaltered binding arbitration and fair negotiations.

"The government refuses to deal with this in the only civil way that's left and that's untethered binding arbitration," said Daniel Legere, CUPE New Brunswick general vice-president.

This was the second demonstration held at the legislature since contract negotiations began breaking down.

About 4,000 nursing home workers, including licensed practical nurses, resident attendants and support service workers, have been trying to get a contract since 2016, seeking higher wages.

In early March, 90 per cent of the workers voted to strike, but were stopped from doing so by back-to-back court orders sought by the province and the New Brunswick Association of Nursing Homes.

A labour board decision allowed workers to strike by declaring the Essential Services Act unconstitutional. A Court of Queen's Bench justice is reviewing the board's decision and is expected to rule on July 5.

People at the rally chanted 'No justice, no peace.'

At the microphone, Sharon Teare, the president of the New Brunswick Council of Nursing Home Unions, said, "We will not rest until justice is served."

"Our hearts are aching and our backs are broken. And we cannot continue to work like that."