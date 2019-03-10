Nursing home workers evaluating next steps after strike plans quashed

The union representing New Brunswick's public nursing home workers is evaluating its next step after a court order issued late Saturday afternoon scuttled strike plans.

The union told CBC News that there are no plans for workers to go on strike today.

It had given 24 hours notice of the strike that was set to begin after 3 a.m. Sunday morning.

Shortly after 5 p.m. Saturday, Social Development Minister Dorothy Shephard announced the government received a 10-day stay from the Court of Queen's Bench of the original labour board ruling that had made the strike legal.

This order covered 45 of the 46 nursing homes represented by the union. York Manor in Fredericton is exempt from the order.

Union 'outraged'

CUPE, the larger union that includes the CUPE nursing home workers union, will address the court order and its next steps at a press conference scheduled for 11 a.m. in Fredericton.

Simon Ouellette, a spokesperson for CUPE, said the union is "outraged" by the government's move and called it "really heavy handed" and "sneaky."

"Frankly the minister didn't even have the decency to call the union to say 'hey this is what we're thinking we're gonna do,'" said Ouellette.

"They didn't even reach out to us. We've learned it through the media and our lawyers only got the notice after the press conference … quite frankly it's Dorothy we want to speak to so we're asking 'Where's Dorothy?' Because she has a purse strings."

Ouellette said union negotiators were available "24/7" in Fredericton but they didn't hear anything before the minister's press conference.