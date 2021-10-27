CUPE says strike is 'imminent' after talks with N.B. government broke off

Unionized public-sector workers say the Higgs government is forcing them into a strike by walking away from contract negotiations Tuesday night.

The Canadian Union of Public Employees says it "clearly demonstrated movement" on its wage demands during three days of bargaining but the province ended the talks.

CUPE New Brunswick president Stephen Drost told a Wednesday morning news conference in Fredericton that a strike is "imminent."

"It could happen at any minute," he said. The union's spokesperson Simon Ouellette said a walkout was possible "within days."

Drost was flanked by members of the bargaining team. They and other CUPE officials and members chanted "Solidarity" as the news conference wrapped up.

Union officials chant 'so-so-so-solidarity!' after a news conference Wednesday morning. (Jacques Poitras/CBC)

The province scheduled its own news conference with Premier Blaine Higgs for Wednesday at 11:30 a.m.

Ten locals representing more than 22,000 workers are now in a legal strike position.

They include workers in the health care, education, transportation and agricultural sectors, as well as social workers, jail guards, court stenographers, and staff at WorkSafeNB and the New Brunswick community colleges.

Ouellette confirmed the N.B. Liquor CUPE local is not among the 10 who voted to strike.

CUPE says its negotiators offered to accept annual wage increases of three per cent over four years. The union had been looking for five per cent increases. The union notice says the province was offering two per cent annual raises over five years.

The province refused to give up demands for concessions on pensions, CUPE says.

Negotiations resumed Sunday with the help of a mediator.

"We were prepared to resolve this" during the talks, Drost said. "We moved significantly."

In September, Higgs said the union's wage demands were unaffordable. But CUPE has said a fiscal update earlier this month projecting a $38 million surplus this year shows there's enough money to pay for the wage hike it wants.

The union says the new two per cent offer from the province is still not enough to match the cost of living, never mind catch up with years of below-inflation raises.

"Our members are the lowest paid of the lowest paid," Drost said. "No good employer would continue to pay their workers less and less every year for 15 or 20 years."