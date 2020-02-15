Fredericton's outside workers return to work after reaching tentative deal

The City of Fredericton and CUPE Local 508, which represents outside workers, have reached a tentative agreement after a lockout and months of failed talks and mediation between city officials and the union.

In a news release Monday night, the city said the outside workers agreed to a tentative wage package tied to the consumer price index for New Brunswick.

Outside workers, who include snowplow operators, mechanics and staff who maintain the city's drinking water, returned to work on Tuesday.

Details of the five-year contract still have to be ratified.