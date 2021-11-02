Labour board dismisses CUPE complaint after some workers ordered back to work

A New Brunswick labour tribunal has dismissed an emergency complaint filed by the Canadian Union of Public Employees after the province used a COVID-19 emergency order to force health-care workers off the picket line.

On Friday, Public Safety Minister Ted Flemming said cabinet was using the Emergency Measures Act to issue an order forcing more than 3,000 striking health-care workers to go back to their jobs.

Over the weekend, the affected custodians, patient services workers and laundry workers went back to work while their union challenged the order with the New Brunswick Labour and Employment Board.

According to board ruling filed Sunday, CUPE alleged the province was trying to "compel, by intimidation or threat," employees who are not designated essential to stop striking.

In its response, the province first said the labour board lacked the jurisdiction to consider the mandatory order. The province also said the order is lawful and denied CUPE's allegations.

The order does not note the reasons why the complaint was dismissed, except to say the chair was not satisfied that the province violated the Public Service Labour Relations Act.

The full written reasons are typically completed weeks after the decision itself is made.