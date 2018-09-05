Man dies in Cumberland Bay car fire

A 26-year-old Fredericton man died Sunday, trapped inside a burning car outside his father's home in Cumberland Bay, about 90 kilometres east of Fredericton.

Dyllin Fearn arrived at his father's house in the Grand Lake community after a family party late Saturday night, his uncle Michael Fearn said Wednesday.

Fearn said Dyllin would often sleep in his car rather than go inside and wake people up. He said the family was told police suspect the fire started in the engine.

Cumberland Bay fire Chief Reid McLean said the department got the call at 8:30 a.m. Sunday.

Spread to house

When firefighters arrived at the scene on New Dominion Road, a car was on fire with a man trapped inside, he said.

The car was parked close to the house, which caught fire as well.

The Coles Island and Cambridge-Narrows fire departments helped the Cumberland Bay department put out the blaze, and the Fire Marshal's Office is now investigating, McLean said.

Dyllin's father, Randy Fearn, and his fiancée were in the house when the fire started.

Randy, who lost a leg in an accident 11 years ago, didn't go upstairs that night to sleep, which his brother said allowed him to make it out of the house.

Always had a smile

Fearn remembered Dyllin as an easygoing kid who always had a smile on his face.

He said his nephew played guitar and sang. They would play bluegrass and country music together.

"He always called me and texted me, almost like my own son, really," Fearn said.

He and Dyllin also shared a love of trucks.

Dyllin was a registered mechanic and just found out last week that he would be hired full time with the Department of Transportation in Fredericton.

His son, Brody, just started kindergarten in Minto this week. Fearn said Dyllin and Brody spent the whole day together on Saturday. Dyllin and Brody's mother were no longer together, but Fearn said he loved his son.

Loved community

Although Dyllin lived in Fredericton, he was always travelling back to Cumberland Bay to see his family.

"He loved Cumberland Bay, New Dominion Road, that was his place."

Fearn was in Quebec for a truck racing event over the weekend when he learned Dyllin had died.

"It was a hard drive home," he said.

Dyllin was very close to all his cousins, including Fearn's children.

"I never had a bad memory with him," he said.

A GoFundMe page has been set up by the family to help cover funeral costs and repairs to the house.